Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'Ugly Cry Faces' in New Trailer for Final Season of 'KUWTK'

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is scheduled to premiere in March, and a new trailer for the series just arrived on Thursday. In the clip, multiple family members reflect on the show's ending, and Kim Kardashian shared on Twitter that she knew she had to give viewers quality content during the last batch of episodes.

"I wouldn’t leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s premiering March 18th on E!," she tweeted alongside the trailer, which includes a scene of her and mom Kris Jenner tearfully telling the show's crew that they would be ending the series. "I just want you to know that I really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you," Kim says through tears.

The trailer begins with footage of iconic moments from the series as Kim and Khloe Kardashian speak in a voiceover. "Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life," Khloé says. Kim adds, "We didn't think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family." As the scenes play, text flashes on the screen that reads, "For 14 years, they opened their hearts. Now, the curtain is about to close. Keep up for one last season."

There's also new footage, including Khloé telling Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, "I just feel it's time to have another kid." In another scene, Kim spots Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick napping on the couch and tells her family about it. "They're definitely made for each other," Kendall Jenner says. "Like, they're supposed to be together."

The trailer includes the words "Celebrate the era, the empire, the end" before Kris appears in a confessional and says, "Did we make the right decision by walking away?" Though Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending, the Kardashian family will not be disappearing from the small screen, announcing in December that they have signed a deal with Hulu. The group announced the end of their long-running E! show in September, and the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on E!.

Season 20 of the reality show will reportedly also focus on Kardashian and husband Kanye West's allegedly forthcoming divorce. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source told Page Six. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."