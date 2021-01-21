Kim Kardashian Reportedly Holding onto the Details of Her Divorce for Final 'KUWTK' Season

✖

Kim Kardashian will be putting the details of her marriage problems with Kanye West front and center for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reports Page Six. Just weeks after the publication broke the news that Kardashian and West were preparing to file for divorce after a challenging year, a source with knowledge of the show revealed that the E! series is going out with a bold finale season heavily featuring the end of the KKW Beauty founder's marriage.

"The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," the source told Page Six. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021." Kardashian has also reportedly retained A-List divorce attorney Laura Wasser for the impending legal battle that will close out her nearly seven years of marriage to West, with whom she shares daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 20 months.

West reportedly knows about the details coming to light on KUWTK but doesn't mind. "He understands Kim’s side has to spin that she is sick of him," a separate source told the outlet. "In reality, he’s been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while. Especially her mother [Kris Jenner], who looms large in all big decisions she makes." The rapper even "seems to be enjoying the brouhaha surrounding his divorce," the insider added. "He is quite familiar with what the Kardashian public relations machine is capable of and thinks it’s funny that her team is blaming his presidential run on the marriage disintegration."

Kardashian and West have lived apart for much of the last year, with the SKIMS founder staying in Calabasas with their kids and West remaining on his $14 million Wyoming ranch. The "Runaway" rapper spent most of 2020 in the headlines after launching a half-baked presidential campaign, announcing tearfully at a rally he hosted that he and his wife had considered terminating their first pregnancy. He then went on several erratic Twitter rants, claiming he wanted to "divorce" Kardashian and alleging that she was trying to lock him up.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been studying for the California bar exam amid her continued work with criminal justice reform. When news broke earlier this month on Page Six that the two were headed for divorce, the insider noted, "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."