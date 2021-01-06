Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Is Reportedly Imminent, and Fans Aren't Surprised
On Tuesday evening, The New York Post reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce, yet fans were far from surprised. Sources close to the couple reportedly told Page Six that "divorce is imminent" for them. On social media, fans found many reasons to yawn at this news.
"They are keeping it low-key but they are done," an insider said of "Kimye." "Kim has hired [celebrity divorce attorney] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks." The source also indicated that Kardashian and West's recent long stretches of time apart have actually been laying the ground work for a divorce. They said: "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done."
The news became a trending topic on social media in minutes, but the commentary was mostly dry observations. Many said that they had predicted this separation long ago, and triumphantly tagged public figures who have called it recently. Others thought this news was long overdue, believing that one or both of the stars "deserves better."
On the other hand, some fans were disbelieving of the news, coming as it does from anonymous stories. Some guessed that this was a publicity stunt by the Kardashian-Jenner family, meant to generate interest in their activities before some big product launch of TV special.
There is nothing out there to dispute these sources just yet, but nothing to corroborate them, either. Here is a look at what social media had to say about the alleged Kardashian-West divorce on the way.
Forever
Nooo Kimye I see them together forever 😫— amanda (@damnphoreal) January 5, 2021
No Surprise
Shocking --> said no one ever. Hopefully, he can get the proper care he needs. Getting away from them is a great start.— dawn (@threesunrises) January 5, 2021
I called it a while back https://t.co/7tBZWOPAHA— 🌧 (@camocasek) January 5, 2021
Publicity Stunt
Headlines. All about headlines. When you get no press because of the pandemic and the nut job president you have to creae headlines. Also Kris is totally behind it. Gotta keep the brand alive— William Burlew (@WilliamBurlew) January 5, 2021
Taylor Swift
The funniest thing abt the kimye feud is that kim was a big fan of taylor. So ultimately taylor lost nothing but kim lost all of Taylor’s music oop pic.twitter.com/BkQfjTR8aU— TUSHAR (@reputushion) January 5, 2021
Sarcasm
And here I was thinking this marriage would last forever. https://t.co/f1GyUvMsFj— David George-Cosh (@itsdgc) January 5, 2021
No New Music
seen kanye west and kendrick lamar trending and not a SINGLE album... pain pic.twitter.com/X2azGzSK0Q— hecanonlyholdher (@twinkleh0ez) January 5, 2021
Skeptical
Why do I not believe this.... https://t.co/QJPTiJpm2V— Bravojunkiee (@HOUSEWIVESJUNK3) January 5, 2021
Taking Sides
Kim deserves so much better. Good for her!— The Daily Angle 🇺🇸 (@thedailyangle) January 5, 2021
She's about to cash out big time😂😊— Oasis (@darmE_MMG) January 5, 2021