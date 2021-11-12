Khloe Kardashian Blasted for Sharing Sultry Photos After AstroWorld Tragedy

Khloe Kardashian is under fire after posting thirst traps on Instagram in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Kardashian shared photos of herself in a form-fitting dress on Instagram on Nov. 8 with the panda, zebra, and paw print emojis, and people filled her comments section with criticism considering how close she is to her sister Kylie Jenner‘s partner, Travis Scott. At this point, none of the Kardashian-Jenners have made statements on the 9 deaths and numerous hospitalizations following Scott’s deadly Nov. 5 show.

“There’s people that are dying,” commented one follower, referencing a popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians line. “Crazy how they didn’t say a word about what happened in ASTROWORLD but can post pictures of themselves,” wrote another follower. “People just died while your family watched…maybe take a break for a week…,” noted another fan. “Girl read the room…….” posted one fan. “Is it that hard to take a break from social media?” asked another follower. This Is merely a sampling of the comments calling Kardashian and her family out for their apparent lack of action following the tragedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The devastating Astroworld Festival tragedy left nine people dead and hundreds more injured. As an investigation into the incident continues, new details have emerged. According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” at around 9:15 p.m., with a “mass casualty event” being declared not long after. The incident left eight people dead – Jacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Bharti Shahani, 22; and Danish Baig, 27. Several more, including a 9-year-old boy, were transported to local hospitals, and more than 300 people were seen at a field hospital at the stadium.

Both musicians have since spoken out about the tragedy, with Scott saying in a statement over the weekend he is “absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Drake, meanwhile, released a statement on Monday saying that his “heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.” He added that he will “continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The Daily Mail reports that both Scott and Drake are being sued by 68 victims for “inciting mayhem.” Those victims are being represented by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, who said his firm s being contacted by “more and more” injured victims “by the hour.” Henry said he believes “the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions.”