Travis Scott Went to Dave & Busters After Astroworld Performance That Left 8 Dead

Following the devastating Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured, Travis Scott reportedly attended an afterparty at a Dave & Buster’s. The rapper, who had been performing at the festival as a crowd surge lead to the “mass casualty event,” was reportedly unaware of the deaths, sources told TMZ.

The afterparty was thrown by Drake, who appeared onstage with Scott during the Friday night event. The two rappers have faced criticism in the days since the tragedy after video surfaced showing them continuing their set as medical vehicles entered the crowd and concertgoers pleaded for help. According to sources, neither Scott nor Drake were aware of the severity of the incident when they attended the afterparty, with one source claiming that Scott “didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.” Once Scott, who founded Astroworld in 2018, was made aware of the deaths and injuries, he left the party.

As an investigation into the incident continues, new details have emerged. According to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, “the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” at around 9:15 p.m., with a “mass casualty event” being declared not long after. The incident left eight people dead – Jacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; and Danish Baig, 27. Several more, including a 9-year-old boy, were transported to local hospitals, and more than 300 people were seen at a field hospital at the stadium.

Both musicians have since spoken out about the tragedy, with Scott saying in a statement over the weekend he is “absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Drake, meanwhile, released a statement on Monday saying that his “heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.” He added that he will “continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

The Daily Mail reports that both Scott and Drake are being sued by 68 victims for “inciting mayhem.” Those victims are being represented by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry, who said his firm s being contacted by “more and more” injured victims “by the hour.” Henry said he believes “the damages suffered by its victims could total in the billions.”