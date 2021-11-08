Travis Scott Faces First Lawsuit Over Astroworld 2021 Tragedy

Travis Scott and Live Nation have already been hit with a lawsuit connected to the tragic opening to Astroworld 2021 that left eight dead and several injured. Scott and the organizers of the Houston, Texas music event are currently attempting to clean up a public relations mess and support those dealing with the loss of life. But now we’re already seeing lawsuits pop up against Scott, the organizers and even a few other performers.

According to TMZ, two lawsuits have come to light at the time of publication, including one aimed at Scott, Live Nation and Drake. The suit alleges negligence for the event and the resulting tragedy. It also leans hard into claims Scott, Drake, and others had incited the crowd.

The name behind the suit, Kristian Paredes, is seeking $1 million in damages due to poor planning with crowd control and safety measures. According to Billboard, another lawsuit was filed on Saturday by concert attendee Manuel Souza naming Scott, Live Nation and organizer ScoreMore.

Souza’s lawsuit labels the tragedy a result of “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety” and that Scott joined others in an “encouragement of violence,” Souza’s attorney Steve Kherker wrote with the filing. “Instead, they consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.”

Reactions to the mayhem from Friday night has been full of shock and condemnation revolving around Scott. While these are the first official lawsuits, many are still expected to come. Public opinion on the events is strongly against Scott and others involved in the show.

As of publication, only eight have died as a result of the mayhem and injured dozens more. One of the main pieces of evidence legal teams are focusing on is the decision to keep performing despite the obvious issues on the ground. “Eventually, due to defendants’ active decision to let the show go on, the scene devolved into a complete melee, resulting in the needless, untimely death of at least 8 people and injuries to scores of others,” Souza’s legal team wrote.

Scott and fiancee Kylie Jenner have both shared Travis Scott Reportedly ‘Unaware’ How Serious Astroworld 2021 Incident Played Out. The rapper has released two statements on the incident, including an emotional video apology. As of now, no criminal charges have been discussed but the fallout is continuing. The death toll is also expected to rise.