‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Calls out the Use of Term ‘Geriatric Pregnancy’

Mandy Moore is tired of society putting an age gap on women having children. While opening up about having her third child at the age of 40, the This Is Us star said the hardest part of her pregnancy was hearing conversations about women deciding to have children a little later in life.

While appearing on Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, the 41-year-old was asked by the podcaster if she got a lot of opinions about having her now 7-month-old daughter Louise “Lou” Everett when she was 40. And she said it was annoying to hear how people speak about women having babies at a later age.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes and no. I mean, I feel like having my third child at 40, this term ‘geriatric pregnancy’ that’s thrown around. I think at least in my experience, so many of my friends are having kids later in life, whether it’s by choice or it’s by circumstance or biology,” Moore explained. “I think the thing that I had the most trouble with is just like this system in general kind of treating us as this anomaly that we’re like too old and we’re too complicated or high risk, and really, it’s like, ‘Nope, we’re just human beings.’”

Moore is also mother to sons Oscar “Ozzy” Bennett, 2, and August “Gus” Harrison, 4, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. They have been married since 2018.

Regarding the conversation about women and babies, Moore added, “And I feel like it’s just such an outdated label. So it’s less about how I think the people and the perceptions they may have had, like the people in my life, it was just more about the healthcare system in general. It feels like such an outdated one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to just women in general.”

She said that after having her children, thinking about one’s body while pregnant is the last thing on women’s minds, and she wanted to do something to bring attention to the conversation. “And I actually partnered with this company, Perelel, last year when I was pregnant with Lou,” she said. “And I love that there are these companies like Perelel that are really focused on rewriting the rules of what it looks like to care for women and advocating for, really for funding of women’s health.”