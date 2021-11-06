Astroworld 2021: Travis Scott Breaks Silence After 8 Die During His Music Festival

Travis Scott has broken his silence after at least eight people died during Astroworld 2021’s first night. Scott, 29, has been widely criticized for continuing his set despite numerous medical emergencies in the crowd — some of which drew medical vehicles near the stage. While Scott and Live Nation allegedly cut things shorter than planned, the set still went on for 25 songs, per Setlist.fm users. While no official causes of death or injury have been released, many are being attributed to trampling, dehydration and cardiac arrest. (Reunification information for victims’ families can be found here.)

Scott’s statement reads, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

The “SICKO MODE” and “goosebumps” rapper is facing intense scrutiny online after continuing to perform while medical vehicles and personnel were visible in the crowd. Shocking graphic video also shows Scott on a high pedestal overlooking the crowd as numerous medical emergencies take place within his view. While there was at least one moment where Scott drew attention to a fan in need, he went right back to performing afterward.

Scott and Live Nation are credited as the organizers of Astroworld, with sponsors including Levi’s, Verizon, Raising Cane’s and Nike’s Jordan brand. Astroworld’s official accounts have posted a statement in response to the deaths and injuries but have been criticized for downplaying the situation as a “series of cardiac events” that police are looking into. Shortly beforehand, the account also celebrated Drake’s appearance onstage, which has been pinpointed as when some of the medical events were occurring.

UPDATE AS OF 0745 am: If you have not been able to contact your loved one who attended #ASTROWORLDFest please call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311 or go to the reunification center at 8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) November 6, 2021

Those missing loved ones who attended Astroworld are told to call 3-1-1 or 713-837-0311. There is also a reunification center at Wyndham Houston – Medical Center Hotel & Suites, located at 8686 Kirby Drive in Houston.