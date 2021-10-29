Khloe Kardashian Reveals She and Daughter True Tested Positive for COVID-19

Khloé Kardashian revealed that she and her daughter True have tested positive for COVID-19. The 37-year old television personality shared the news on social media and said she had to “cancel several commitments” due to her positive COVID test. She also revealed that she is fully vaccinated.

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.” This is not the first time Kardashian has dealt with COVID-19. Back in March 2020, it was revealed on Keeping up the Kardashians that Khloe tested positive for the virus.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” Kim Kardashian said in a confessional of the episode, per PEOPLE. “I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and she’s really nervous about it.”

Khloe talked about her first battle with COVID with Ellen DeGeneres last October. “It was so incredibly scary,” Kardashian said, per PEOPLE. “I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had changed every single day.”

She continued: “I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part. I mean, I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”

Khloe Kardashian’s positive COVID-19 test comes five months after Kim Kardashian revealed she was sick with the virus while taking her baby bar exam for the second time. And at the time, Kim revealed she possibly got the virus from her son Saint who became sick with COVID-19 after another child at his school tested positive for it.