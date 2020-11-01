Kelly Ripa Shares Proud Photo of Daughter Lola's 'First Election'

✖

Before Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos could celebrate Halloween this weekend, they marked a major moment in daughter Lola Consuelos' life. The 19-year-old voted for the first time on Friday, taking advantage of New York's early voting period. Ripa and their son Michael, 23, voted earlier this week.

Ripa shared a gallery of photos, including one of Lola posing with her "I voted early" sticker on her jacket. Michael appeared in another photo, holding up his sticker. Ripa put her "I voted early" sticker on the back of her phone. "Couple of chips off the ol’ block... [I am a voter] (Lola’s first election!)," Ripa wrote in the caption. "Michael and I voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of [Lola]." The former All My Children star added a link to early voting information in her bio.

Several of Ripa's celebrity followers were excited to see the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's children vote. "I still can’t believe you have two children old enough to vote - how is that possible," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. Lissa Rinna added the hashtag "Proud Momma Moment." One fan wrote about how proud he is of Lola as a fellow middle child. "I am a middle child myself. Us middles have to stick together, l. I like Lola the best lol," the fan wrote, prompting Ripa to reply, "She will be glad to hear that."

"Love this so much!!!!" Conseulos commented on the post, adding three heart emojis. Next year, their youngest, 17-year-old Joaquin, will be able to vote. Consuelos did not appear in the voting photos, but he was with Ripa in a pair of Halloween pictures, with the couple wearing different costumes in each photo. "A costumed how it started, how it’s going, and I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets. All trick, no treat." Ripa wrote in the caption, referring to what happened when she posted an old photo of Consuelos wearing really, really tight pants as part of a CHiPS costume.

In August, Ripa told PEOPLE Lola has taught her "so much about being a modern-day woman," adding that she has hope for her generation. "It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," Ripa said. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."

As for Consuelos, he admitted it was difficult to give Lola, who hopes to become a singer, independence. At first, he worried about being "overprotective" when she was born, but he has since "mellowed a bit... Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has."