Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Draws Attention With Rare Instagram Post of Lunch Outing

✖

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos typically takes a private stance when it comes to social media. As of right now, her public Instagram account, which boasts over 200,000 followers, only has one photo on its feed. But, most recently, Consuelos took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself grabbing a bite to eat.

On her Instagram Story, Consuelos posted a photo of herself grabbing lunch at an outdoor dining venue. In the snap, which can be viewed over at The Blast, she can be seen wearing a simple, black graphic T-shirt and jeans. She captioned the snap by writing, "Ciao bellaaaaa." Since Consuelos is traditionally private when it comes to social media, fans were surprised to see that the 19-year-old posted a photo from her low-key outing from over the weekend.

While Consuelos is now on Instagram, her mother previously told PEOPLE that she was strict about letting her daughter sign up for the social media platform. Ripa said, "She had really wanted a public account, but we made her wait until she was an adult. Apparently she turned 18 and immediately went public.” Unlike their famous mother, Ripa's children do like to take a private stance when it comes to the limelight. But, the entire family, including Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos, and the couple's three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — did engage in a feature for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful issue back in April of 2019.

During the interview, Ripa and her husband explained that they were glad that their children have been able to stay grounded even though their parents are in the public spotlight. “It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark said. “And our kids get that.” Ripa added, “They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the talk show host shared that she was thrilled that all of her children agreed to do the PEOPLE feature in the first place, given their penchant for privacy. “Do you see how I’m too excited to be there? Like, I’m always the one that’s just too excited and too happy and I’ll tell you the reason why,” Ripa said. “The people at PEOPLE — I thank them so much, I cannot tell you the joy and thrill that I had doing that with my kids, who all three agreed to do it. I never thought they would say yes, ever, ever. I never thought they would say yes.”