Kelly Ripa Reveals Rare Snap of Middle Daughter Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared another photo of her middle daughter, Lola Consuelos, on Instagram Saturday. This was the first new photo Ripa shared of Lola since June 27, when she posted a photo of her family on vacation. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also shared photos of 18-year-old Lola before her prom.

The two new photos of Lola show her hanging out on the family’s backyard porch, wearing a green shirt.

“Middle child vibes,” Ripa wrote, adding the hashtag “favorite daughter.”

The post earned several comments from Ripa’s famous friends.

“She got it from her Mamma! Beauty!” Lisa Rinna wrote, adding three heart emojis.

“So beautiful!!! X,” Sarah Jessica Parker commented, along with a blue heart emoji.

Hundreds of Ripa’s fans also congratulated her on raising a beautiful daughter.

“I’m very impressed! How did you get her to approve two photos, is it Christmas early? Please share your tricks Jedi Master so I can use them on my own daughter,” one mother wrote.

“She hit the genetic jackpot. You and mark probably should have had a few more just to populate the world with more beautiful people,” another fan wrote.

Lola is Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos‘ only daughter. The couple, married since 1996, are also parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joauquin, 16.

Lola infrequently appears on Ripa’s Instagram page. This weekend’s post was her first appearance since June 27, when Ripa shared a photo of Consuelos with their children on vacation. She also shared a photo on June 6 from before Lola’s prom night, joking it “only took 20 hours” to get two Lola-approved photos to share.

Ripa also celebrated Lola’s high school graduation on June 13. On June 16, she marked Lola’s 18th birthday with throwback photos from her childhood.

“18 years ago I came up with the best Father’s Day present for [Consuelos]. Happy Birthday [Lola] we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face,” Ripa wrote.

The downside of having a mother who is on national television every morning is that she might let some embarrassing information slip. That’s exactly what Ripa did the day after Lola’s birthday. During an episode with Consuelos as her guest co-host, she revealed that Lola caught them in an intimate moment.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color, and now everything is gray,’” Ripa recalled. They then had an “awkward brunch.”

“We’re eating, we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and (Lola’s) like this, she goes, ‘You’re disgusting,’” Ripa said.

“She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You act like you’re 20, but you’re not,’” Consuelos joked.

