Kelly Ripa Addresses Husband Mark Consuelos' Package Size Following NSFW Comments From Fans

Kelly Ripa shared a gallery of her family's most intricate Halloween costumes over the years on Thursday, first thinking it was just an innocent look back at fun times. However, many of her Instagram followers could not stop looking at the last picture in the gallery, which showed husband Mark Consuelos and friend Bruce Bozzi wearing police officer costumes like Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Frank Poncherello (Erik Estrada) on CHiPS. Since the pants were so tight, Consuelos' "package" was highlighted.

"Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform," one Instagram fan wrote. Another chimed in, "Those man pants were pretty tight [laugh my a— off]. Love the pics." Consuelos himself jumped into the fun: "Full disclosure, I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that effect," the Riverdale star wrote. "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?" Ripa replied to which he replied, "Pretty sure." The comment prompted a fan to ask: "Well is the shadow seeing anybody?" Bozzi also shared the photo, calling Consuelos "Packin Ponch Consuelos."

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996, after meeting while on All My Children together. The couple is parents to Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, who were all seen wearing Halloween costumes on Ripa's Instagram gallery. They have a long history of never holding back their love for each other on Instagram. Back on Oct. 14, Ripa shared a shirtless photo of Consuelos taken a year ago. Consuelos called Ripa his "little ray of sunshine" in an Oct. 2 post to mark her 50th birthday.

Earlier this month, Ripa revealed the couple quit drinking together three years ago. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference," Ripa told Parade. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host recently joked on the show that she was personally responsible for a drop in wine sales in the U.S.

In the same interview, Ripa said she hopes to work behind the scenes more often soon since she has been writing recently. She added that co-host Ryan Seacrest is one reason why she has not retired yet. She still puts her children first though and takes "great pride" in seeing them succeed. "It’s like a duality," she said. "I guess that’s why I’m a Libra. It’s a duality. I'm focused on the next chapter of my life, but I’m really focused on what they’re doing first. Put them first and then I’ll line up behind them."