Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola’s Response to Parents’ Flirty Remarks Light up Social Media

Seeing you parents’ public displays of affection can be embarrassing for any child, especially when your famous mom and dad do it on social media. That’s exactly what happened to poor Lola Consuelos, who was horrified by parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ latest interaction on Instagram. The 18-year-old’s comment lit up social media as much as he parents’ initial remarks.

Back on Monday, Ripa shared a video of herself in the dress she wore to the Oscars, lifting her skit to reveal television producer Albert Bianchini. “Oil change,” Ripa wrote in the caption.

“Been there…” Consuelos added in the comments.

This kind of fun PDA on Instagram is nothing new, but Lola added her own hilarious response to this latest instance when Comments by Celebs shared it.

“Absolutely repulsive,” she joked.

The comment quickly earned more than 440 likes and started a whole new conversation. Many thought it was too funny, although one person took it too literal and said she should be happy her parents are so in love.

Lola also commented on a formal photo Ripa shared from the Hollywood & Highland Center’s staircase leading up to the Dolby Theatre. “Prom #2020,” Ripa wrote in the comments.

“Ur trying to be like tarek and me…and it’s weird,” Lola replied, referring to her relationship with her boyfriend.

Ripa and Consuelos have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood today, having tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They are also parents to Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

Scroll on for a look at the hilarious responses to Lola’s comment.

‘You came out of there first’

Bianchini had his own hilarious response to Lola’s comment.

“You came out of there first Boo! #orsecond,” he wrote.”

“Nobody came out of there. They were all c-sections,” Ripa corrected him. “Thanks for the memories guys.”

‘All parents are embarrassing’

“See all parents are embarrassing,” one fan wrote to Lola. “Even famous ones. You’re not alone babe.”

“Just when I thought I couldn’t relate more….BAM…she always wins,” another wrote to Ripa.

‘Perfect Mom Comment’

“Love the come back,” one fan wrote to Ripa. “Perfect mom comment to her kid.”

“I love it!!! You guys are the best!” another chimed in.

Lucky to Have Parents in Love

“You’re lucky you have parents that seem to love each other and seem to love you!” one fan reminded Lola.

“Have to agree with Lola,” another wrote.

Some Took Lola’s Comments Literally

While most of the comments were supportive of Lola, there were some unfortunately critical of her and took her comment too literal.

“Perhaps she’d prefer an abusive relationship instead of one where it’s quite evident Kelly and Mark (her loving parents) actually LOVE each other,” one wrote. “Sounds like a spoiled [entitled] brat to me.”

“A bit harsh,” one person replied. “She is responding like any kid would to their parents being loving and silly. No 18 is not a ‘kid,’ per se, but to them she is their ‘kid.’ Money had nothing to do with her comment.”

‘Nothing Repuslive’

“I have been watching your mom since before you were born,” one person wrote to Lola. “I find nothing repulsive in this video. I find much more repulsive pics of girls scantily dressed with their boobs hanging out, short shorts and dresses trying to look sexy. Love your Mom. She is the only one you have. She loves her husband and her kids and your parents have given you an amazing life. You are more blessed than so many . P.S. You have a beautiful singing voice.”

“You should be so proud that your parents have such a love for each other,” another wrote. “When they’re gone you’ll have these little quirky moments to remind you that their love is and was real. Cherish your parents even if it embarrasses you.”

‘Lighten Up’

“I think it’s Funny!! Lighten up Sweeetie!!” one fan wrote.

“Growing up too darn fast, With everything you want too be do, parents be careful,” another wrote.