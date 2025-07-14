Kelly Osbourne Addresses Disturbing Rumor About Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is shutting down rumors about her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

The newly engaged star, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to address an AI-generated video circulating online that includes misinformation about the Black Sabbath rocker’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

“There’s this video going around on social media, and it’s supposed to be my dad, but it’s AI,” Kelly said in her story, as per E! News. “It has a voice like my dad’s David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, ‘I don’t need a doctor to tell me that I’m going to die. I know I’m going to die.’”

“What the f—k is wrong with you people?” she continued. “Why would you spend your time making a video like this?”

Kelly then clarified that her father, who previously revealed that he could no longer walk due to the progression of his Parkinson’s, is nowhere close to death.

“He’s not dying,” she said. “Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?”

Kelly also addressed comments made in the video about a suicide pact her mother, 72, previously said she had with her husband, 77, should one of them suffer from dementia, saying, “Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bulls— my mom said to get attention one time.”

She reiterated, “And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

Sharon first brought up the idea of a suicide pact in her 2007 memoir Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter, revealing that she and Ozzy discussed going to Switzerland to work with the Swiss physician-assisted suicide organization Dignitas if either of them were to develop dementia.

Then in 2017, Sharon told The Mirror, “Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it—we’d be off.”

“I saw my father suffer from the day he came back into my life in 2002 to the day he died in July,” she continued. “There’s no way I could go through what he did, or put my kids through that.”