Ozzy Osbourne Can Only Do ‘Little Bits’ With Black Sabbath at Final Concert

The Prince of Darkness will be performing one last time after all. The singer/songwriter and frontman of legendary rock group Black Sabbath hasn’t played a concert since 2018, and revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. His last-ever performance on February 5 will reunite all original members of Black Sabbath, and will also feature just-as-iconic bands like Mastodon, Slayer, Pantera, and Metallica.

The concert, titled Back to the Beginning, will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 5. Osbourne said on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks that he’s “not doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This month, his wife and manager Sharon said that his Parkinson’s has left him unable to walk, but “his voice is as good as it’s ever been… He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.” She also shared that Kanye West is banned from attending the concert, after the couple was angry at his use of the band’s famous song Iron Man on West’s album Vultures last year. “I wouldn’t have [West] anywhere near. And his wife’s a big old floppy arse, either. And her sagging t*ts.”

Osbourne shared more on his condition on his radio show. “I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things,” he said. “I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

The concert will also feature performances of Black Sabbath’s hits by some of rock’s greatest musicians ever, including Slash, Billy Corgan, Fred Durst, Tom Morello, and Wolfgang Van Halen. All proceeds from the concert will go to charities, including Cure Parkinson’s and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.