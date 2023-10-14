Sharon Osbourne Reveals She and Ozzy Osbourne Still Have Assisted Suicide Pact

Sharon Osbourne is making sure her fans, her loved ones, and her husband Ozzy, are still aware that the heavy metal couple have an assisted suicide pact together. According to PEOPLE, the topic was first revealed in her 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story – The Next Chapter.

In the book, Osbourne shared that the couple had it in writing that they'd head to Switzerland and the country's physician-assisted suicide organization, Dignitas. The main cause that would send them flying overseas is dementia, but you'd have to imagine the topic would be broached for any debilitating, end-of-life disease that could pop up. Hopefully, that's not the case and all involved can die peacefully at home.

The topic was discussed again more recently on the newest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, featuring Ozzy, Sharon, and their kids Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. The discussion kicked off with Jack Osbourne asking if this was still the plan.

"Do you think that we're gonna suffer?" Sharon asked her son, prompting him to say the whole world is suffering as is. "Yes, we all are, but I don't want it to actually hurt, as well...Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you've got mental and physical, see ya."

"But what if you could survive?" the couple's daughter broke in and asked. Still, Sharon Osbourne felt dead set in her and her husband's decision. "Yeah, what if you survived and you can't wipe your own ass, you're pissing everywhere, s-ing, can't eat," she replied.

As Sharon Osbourne explained in her 2007 memoir, the motivation behind the decision was sparked by the death of her father, Don Arden, and his death from Alzheimer's in 2007. She echoed the book when speaking with the Daily Mirror at the time.

"We believe 100 percent in euthanasia," she told the outlet. "so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it – we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it.

She noted that she watched her father "suffer" from 2002 until his death, which is something she doesn't want to put her own kids through. "At least with something like cancer you can communicate, say how you feel and explain why your body hurts," she said. "But my father deteriorated at such a rapid speed he became a shell of himself – dribbling, wearing a diaper and tied into a wheelchair because he didn't realize he could no longer walk."

Ozzy Osbourne feels similarly, telling the Daily Mirror about the plan in 2014. "If I can't live my life the way I'm living it now – and I don't mean financially – then that's it...[Switzerland]," he said. "If I can't get up and go to the bathroom myself and I've got tubes up my ass and an enema in my throat, then I've said to Sharon, 'Just turn the machine off.' If I had a stroke and was paralyzed, I don't want to be here. I've made a will and it's all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids."