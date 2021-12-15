Kelly Clarkson Makes Big Statement About Marriage

Kelly Clarkson does not think she will get married again any time soon. In a new podcast interview, the singer said she regretted nothing about her past relationships, but joked about missing red flags. Clarkson, 39, was married to Brandon Blackstock from 2013 until she filed for divorce in 2020. She was declared legally single in late September.

“I regret nothing,” Clarkson said in the latest episode of Love Someone With Delilah. “I feel like that’s what shapes you. It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognize, ‘OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.’” Clarkson went on to joke that her next album should be titled Red Flag Collector.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On a more serious note, Clarkson said many of her friends have asked her to remind them when she is ready to date. However, Clarkson doesn’t think she needs to be with someone all the time. “I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships,” Clarkson told Delilah, reports Entertainment Tonight. “It’s hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Although she put the brakes on getting married again, Clarkson left the door open to dating again and finding love. “It’s one of those things where we’re engineered – especially from where I’m from – to have to have that. And I don’t have that need,” she said.

Clarkson’s dating skills were also at the center of her interview with Andy Cohen during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday. Cohen said the first thing he wants to find out from someone when on a date is what their favorite shows are and if they have a sense of humor. “It’s a very clever way of picking the weeds,” Clarkson said, before admitting, “I’m not good at that. I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day.’”

“I cut and run,” Cohen said. “We should hang out so that rubs off,” Clarkson suggested. Cohen also said he likes a “boozy” first date so you “let your guard down.” Clarkson disagreed with that, suggesting a coffee date was better for the first date. “I don’t know if I’m willing to invest in an evening with you yet,” Clarkson said. “I’ll be single forever!”

Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in August and they were declared legally single in late September. During the divorce proceedings, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their children, daughter River and son Remington. Clarkson has also been ruled the owner of multiple Montana properties they lived in during their marriage.

