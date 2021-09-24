Kelly Clarkson Divorce Proceedings Take Big Step

Kelly Clarkson has entered a new phase in her life. Per Clarkson’s request, the “Since U Been Gone” singer has been declared legally single amid her divorce from estranged, husband Brandon Blackstock. US Weekly obtained court documents that revealed that a judge signed off on Clarkson’s request to be legally single and their “marital or domestic partnership status” will officially end on January 7, 2022.

Clarkson first filed the paperwork requesting her single status back in July. Clarkson and Blackstock reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013 and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June.

The former couple’s divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in legal documents filed.

Clarkson also recently offloaded her L.A. mansion for more than $1 million less than the asking price. PEOPLE reports that the 10,100-square-foot home was initially placed on the market in May 2020 for $9.95 million. In June, the listing page showed that it had been “withdrawn/cancelled,” and in February 2021, the estate had been resisted for $8.995 million. Property records now show that the home officially sold for $8.24 million.

Clarkson admitted to struggling with the tabloid attention amid her divorce. In a recent interview with The New York Times, The Voice coach acknowledged it was “supply and demand” when it came to details of the difficult time in her life. “People demand it, so they supply it, unfortunately. I’m not mad at it,” she told the outlet. “But I don’t have to subscribe to it.”