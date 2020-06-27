Keanu Reeves Fans Are Applauding After Winona Ryder's Revealing Kind Story From 'Dracula' Set
Fans are heaping fresh praise on Keanu Reeves after Winona Ryder shared a nice story about him from their days filming Dracula together. The two co-starred in the 1992 film adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula under the eccentric director Francis Ford Coppola. Despite Coppola's requests, Reeves refused to verbally abuse Ryder in pursuit of the perfect shot.
Ryder gave an interview with The Sunday Times last weekend, covering every angle of her iconic career. Along the way, she touched on some of the unsavory moments, including Coppola screaming obscenities at her and encouraging others on the set to do the same. Coppola was apparently going to extreme lengths to get a more emotional reaction out of Ryder, wanting her to cry harder during a particular scene. "But Keanu wouldn't," she recalled.
According to Ryder, their other co-stars Anthony Hopkins and Richard E. Grant also refused to yell at her when Coppola asked them as well. On social media, many fans praised the actors for this, saying that the most important way for men to be an ally is to stand their ground against other men.
Ryder said that she and Coppola "are good now," and did not seem to be trying to incite outrage against him. Instead, she was praising Reeves, whom she went on to film at least three more movies with.
"I love Keanu. We're great friends. I miss him so much, and it's hard because he's not far, just over there," Ryder said, pointing out her window. The interviewer noted that after the conversation, Ryder did call and check up on her old co-star.
Reeves has long been praised for his kindness and compassion for everyone — a reputation that can be hard to maintain for a movie star. After hearing Ryder's story this week, many fans renewed their love for Reeves and sang his praises on social media. Here's a look at what they had to say about Ryder, Coppola and Dracula.
Consistent
Bruh Keanu never fails to earn more of my respect everytime— Jack🌹🇪🇺🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Jackagilo) June 22, 2020
Other Stories
I remember when he play on "The Neon Demon" with Elle Fanning , he Pushed her..— Fitra tulhusnah (FitraPandaa) (@Fitraa99) June 22, 2020
After that scene Keanu Always ask Elle.. Are you okay? Is okay?..
She said keanu is cutest person she have meet
True Friendship
Keanu Reeves is trending and this is the perfect opportunity to remind everyone how precious his friendship with Winona Ryder is. The fact they live next to each other just makes it ten times better. pic.twitter.com/ceG271OIDG— Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) June 26, 2020
Winona Ryder with Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster and Julia Roberts in 1989. pic.twitter.com/tIXjpRECUP— best of winona ryder (@BESTOFWlNONA) June 23, 2020
Not All Men
When people say “not all men” - this is the one. https://t.co/k07JyEsDsU— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) June 23, 2020
Role Model
What a real man! And its a shame he’s not married so he then have a son (or many) thus he is a real role model— Ly Duy Ky (@ldkkei) June 24, 2020
Ship
winona ryder and keanu reeves are living in my heart rent free 💑 pic.twitter.com/YqVx8Vd7Ta— 𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙣𝙖 ♥ (@keanonas) June 26, 2020
just a reminder, keanu reeves and winona ryder will forever be THAT couple pic.twitter.com/t2JIlSqz4N— blue (@belovedfreaks) June 24, 2020
Over the Years
winona ryder and keanu reeves in bram stoker's dracula (1992) pic.twitter.com/5RtTc7IqLV— jubileu (@rosamundpirke) June 23, 2020
i noticed some of you are not winona ryder and keanu reeves, pls do better next time. pic.twitter.com/yabFVKIcpd— 𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙞 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙣𝙖 ♥ (@keanonas) June 27, 2020