Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant as 'The Matrix 4' Resumes Filming

Keanu Reeves looked happy stepping out with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at Berlin's Schönefeld Airport late last week in a rare public couple appearance as the actor returned to the German city to film The Matrix 4 following the coronavirus shutdown. You can see the photos, published by The Daily Mail, here.

In the photos, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 47, giggle as they wait outside the airport in casual attire, with the actor sporting a backwards hat and the philanthropist wearing a cute scarf. Reeves and Grant went public with their relationship in November after being friends for several years. The two worked together on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness and collaborated again on Shadows in 2016, with illustrations by Grant. The following year, they started X Artists' Books.

Now, Reeves is preparing to reprise his role as Neo alongside Matrix 4 co-stars Neil Patrick Harris and Carrie-Ann Moss after production skidded to a halt amid coronavirus. The film is still scheduled to be released in 2021, with production beginning in January and coming to a pause in March, with Lana Wachowski still signed on as co-writer and director.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich told Variety in August. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The three previous films in the trilogy, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, collectively earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. All three films were written and directed by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly, and starred Reeves and Moss. Wachowski told Variety at the time, "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Reeves added to Entertainment Tonight in September that he was "absolutely" excited to reprise his role as Neo. "It's very ambitious," he said of the film's script. "As it should be!" Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared in the second and third installments of the franchise, also teased her involvement to the outlet: "Well, I've had my conversations with Lana, so, you know, we'll see. I think, you know… I think there might be some things on the horizon."