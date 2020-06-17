Keanu Reeves Auctions off Private Zoom Date for Charity

Keanu Reeves is making one lucky fan's dream come true, and all for a good cause. The actor is auctioning off a private Zoom date with himself, with all the proceeds going to a charity for child cancer patients. This is just the latest story that has fans praising Reeves' generosity and kindness in real life. Reeves is offering a 15-minute private video chat with himself in order to draw in donations for Camp Rainbow Gold.

The program supports children in Idaho diagnosed with cancer, and their families as well. The auction is being hosted online, along with various other big promotions for Camp Rainbow Gold. The current highest bid is $17,600 at the time of this writing, but the bidding remains open until Monday, June 22 at 12 p.m. CT. The bids continue to climb by the minute.

According to the listing, Reeves' 15-minute call is valued at about $10,000, but clearly fans are prepared to pay much more. Reeves himself is listed as the only donor on this asset, with a description listing some of his most beloved movies. "Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick," it reads.

"You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves," the listing concludes.

The call does come with a few restrictions — it must take place on the week of July 6, 2020, and the time must be mutually agreed upon by Reeves and the buyer. The reward is non-transferable, cannot be returned, exchanged or resold. In addition, both Reeves and Camp Rainbow Gold reserve "the right to cancel the call if there is threatening or inappropriate behavior."

Cancer treatment, research and care is a cause near and dear to Reeves' heart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has been quietly making donations to various cancer-related charities for years, ever since one of his sisters battled leukemia. Still, offering a few minutes of his time might have seemed logistically difficult before video chatting and Zoom calls became so ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeves is not the only entertainer donating his time and energy to Camp Rainbow Gold. Another auction offers private voice-acting lessons from Rob Paulsen — known for voices on Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among other things. Meanwhile, movie producer Daniel Lin is offering a 30-minute Zoom call where the buyer can learn about the business and pitch their ideas to Lin, while singer Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony is offering a 15-minute Zoom concert.

Bidding on all these items ends on Monday, June 22 at 12 p.m. CT. Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more on Reeves and all your favorite stars!