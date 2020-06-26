Winona Ryder Reveals Keanu Reeves Refused to Verbally Abuse Her at Suggestion of Director on 'Dracula' Set

Winona Ryder isn't shying away from highlighting her good friend Keanu Reeves after revealing that he refused to abuse her on set verbally. When the two were filming their first movie, Dracula, Ryder told the Sunday Times (via InStyle) that when director Francis Ford Coppola yelled at her, "You whore!" he encouraged others on set to do the same. However, Reeves, and a few others refused to do so.

"But Keanu wouldn't," she stated, adding that her other co-stars, Anthony Hopkins and Richard E. Grant wouldn't as well. The two were on set of the 1992 film when the Stranger Things actress was suppose to look in shock and act in terror. However, Coppola started yelling at her when she was directed to cry more. However, Ryder did note that she and the director "are good now."

Following that incident, she feels as if that solidified she and Reeves' friendship. She and The Matrix actor also went on to film three more movies together: A Scanner Darkly; The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and Destination Wedding. "I love Keanu. We're great friends. I miss him so much, and it's hard because he's not far, just over there," she said pointing out of her window. Because of the conversation regarding the 55-year-old, the article notes that it prompted her to want to call and check in on him.

While Reeves appeared to have her back, the same may not be true for actor Mel Gibson. Gibson has been denying allegations that he once called her an "oven dodger" at a 90s Hollywood party. The anti-Semitic slur is in reference to the Jewish prisoners who avoided being incinerated at Nazi death camps. "This is 100 percent untrue," Gibson's reps told the New York Post. "She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."

However, Ryder has a much different story. Despite how the actor responded, Ryder said, "I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on his lifelong journey."