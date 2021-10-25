Katy Perry Tries Her Hand at Stand-up as She Guest-Hosts ‘Ellen’

Katy Perry is cracking jokes as she compares life as a pop star to life as a mom while filling in as host on Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show. The “Firework” singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, said that she was “so, so proud” to be a mom, but realized that while her life has changed in a major way, it’s also stayed the same in many ways.

“It’s an experience unlike any other,” Perry gushed of motherhood. She continued with a wink and a nod, “Now that I’m a mom my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star. You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor, and your boobs are always out.”

Perry has previously opened up about raising her little girl, revealing to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Daisy is talking, “but she thinks everything is a cat.” The Grammy nominee continued, “When a person will walk in she will say ‘Hi, gato!’ I don’t know why she is so fascinated with cats.” Perry explained that it’s “wild,” especially because her fans call themselves Katy Cats. “She doesn’t know anything about that, she doesn’t care about any of that, but for some reason the major word in her life is gato,” the new mom explained. “It feels like destiny.”

Also during Monday’s Ellen show, Perry dives into her upcoming Las Vegas residency with friend and fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan, whose own residency kicks off in February. Perry revealed Bryan wanted his tagline to be “try not to puke with Luke,” as the show is in Sin City, but the country star is admittedly drawing more inspiration from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis himself. “I had the ‘Elvis 33’ (record) and it was from Elvis at the Hilton, and they did a live album,” Bryan said of his deep Elvis roots. “I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas. That was one of my primary records.”