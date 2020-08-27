Katy Perry Shares First Photo of Her and Orlando Bloom's Daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are "floating with love" after officially becoming parents. Early Thursday morning, the couple confirmed that they had welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, sharing the exciting news in a big way by also revealing a heartwarming first picture of their bundle of joy.

In a post initially shared to the Instagram account for Unicef, for which the couple are ambassadors, and later re-posted to their individual accounts, the couple announced the birth of their daughter along with a black and white photograph. The image showed little Daisy holding onto both Bloom and Perry’s fingers, her face kept out of the image. Perry, meanwhile, paid subtle tribute to her daughter with daisy painted onto her nail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

Sharing the news, the couple said that they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival." They also acknowledged how fortunate they were to have had a "peaceful" birthing experience, something that "not everyone can have."

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases," they wrote. "As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

To celebrate their daughter's birth, the couple said that they had created a donation page. Any money raised, they explained, will go toward "supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child."

Bloom and Perry, who began dating in 2016 and reunited in 2018 following a brief split, announced that they were expecting their first child together in March. The news was revealed in Perry's "Never Worn White" music video, during which she showed off her growing baby bump. Just a month later, they announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

While this is Perry’s first child, it is the second for Bloom. The actor is also dad to 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom, who he shares with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.