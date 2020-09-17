Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Not 'Focused' on Wedding Planning

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren't in wedding planning mode at all as they spend their first weeks at home with daughter Daisy Dove since welcoming the little girl last month. While the "Smile" singer and Carnival Row actor had plans for a wedding this year, both the coronavirus pandemic and Perry's pregnancy have pushed back their big day, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"Katy and Orlando’s wedding will not be taking place in 2020," the source said. "It just wasn’t meant to be. Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently."

The couple, who got engaged in February 2019, had originally planned a wedding for December 2019, but reportedly pushed the date back a few months in order to secure a new location. The new date in early 2020 was then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the American Idol judge announced in March that she and her future husband were expecting their first child together. Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

On Aug. 27, Bloom and Perry announced daughter Daisy Dove Bloom had been born in a statement to UNICEF. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said at the time, making note of the millions of mothers around the world who do not have adequate pre- and post-natal care. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting [UNICEF], you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

In an interview with 60 Minutes Austalia conducted just before she gave birth, Perry described her relationship with Bloom as "healthy frictional," explaining, "It’s very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat." She continued, "It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss when we disagree because we’ll do it in public. If we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. … This is solid. This is, like, the main course."