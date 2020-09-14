Katy Perry Steps out for First Time Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy Dove

✖

Nearly three weeks after giving birth, new mom Katy Perry is out and about and on the move. The singer was spotted out for the first time on Saturday afternoon in Santa Barbara, California, taking part in some retail therapy in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The American Idol judge wore a green dress with pink embroidery, matching sliders, a straw visor, and a face mask for the day out, where she did some shopping before heading back to her upscale Montecito neighborhood, where she lives with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

According to the outlet, during the day out, Perry first stopped at a local coffee shop. She then headed to two Wendy Foster stores in Santa Barbara, where she was seen exiting with a number of new items. The Daily Mail reports that Perry bought some new clothes and other items, including some of the boutique's decor items. You can see photos of her day out by clicking here.

The outing marked the first time Perry has been seen out since giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last month. The singer and Bloom announced their little girl's birth on Aug. 27 via UNICEF. Sharing an image of their daughter holding onto both Bloom and Perry’s fingers, the couple said they were "floating with love and wonder" after their daughter's "safe and healthy arrival," writing that they had a "peaceful" birthing experience.

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, the new parents also revealed that as a "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," they had set up a donation page to "celebrate Daisy's safe arrival. They said that "by supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

Although the couple did not reveal many details about Daisy's arrival, a source later told Us Weekly that the proud parents initially disagreed on their daughter's name. The source claimed that while Perry's choice of Daisy had won out, Bloom had been rooting for Fiona, which he reportedly thought "sounded good alongside" his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr's 9-year-old son Flynn's name. The source explained that the name Daisy held some significance for Perry, as "daisies are her favorite flowers, simple, pure and sunny."

Bloom and Perry, who began dating in 2016 and reunited in 2018 following a brief split, announced that they were expecting their first child together in March. The birth of their first child together came as Perry released her fifth album, Smile.