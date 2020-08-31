Katy Perry Reflects on 'Friction and Resistance' in Russell Brand Marriage

✖

Katy Perry is looking back on her marriage to Russell Brand eight years after their split and reflecting on how she has grown and changed in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind," the singer said Sunday during a 60 Minutes Australia interview. "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once."

Perry, who released her fifth album, Smile, Friday, explained she has "always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges," but that it can sometimes lead her down unhealthy paths. "I know that inherently. Like, 'OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,' or, 'It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that],'" she explained. Perry and Brand called off their marriage just 14 months after tying the knot in 2010, when the comedian texted her asking for a divorce while she was performing during her California Dreams tour.

After splitting from Brand, Perry dated John Mayer from 2012 to 2015 before connecting with her future husband, to whom she got engaged in February 2019. In March, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together, welcoming daughter Daisy Dove last week. Bloom is also father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The Grammy nominee described her relationship with Bloom as "healthy frictional," saying during Sunday's interview, "It’s very open, very communicate, nothing is swept under the mat." She continued, "It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss when we disagree because we’ll do it in public. If we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. … This is solid. This is, like, the main course."

At the time of the interview, Perry had yet to give birth, and gushed over becoming a mother for the first time. "I’m excited for this human to come in and have an unconditional love bond until about 13 when she doesn’t want to hear about anything I have to say," she joked.

Thursday, Bloom and Perry announced Daisy had made her way into the world in a statement to UNICEF. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said."In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting [UNICEF], you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."