Kathy Griffin Recalls Turning in 'Pedophile' Brother as She Slams Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for Masterson Support

Kathy Griffin didn't mince words when it came to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher writing letters of support for Danny Masterson before the That '70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on rape charges. The comedian took to TikTok Sunday to share her own experience with her brother, an alleged "pedophile," and urging people to "believe victims."

"The notion that this guy was also convicted of drugging these women ... you know, that is such serious stuff that I don't really care that when they were working on That '70s Show he was, like, a good guy to work with and he worked actively to keep people off drugs because he's a Scientologist," Griffin said of Masterson in her TikTok.

Griffin then revealed that she "tried to get [late brother Ken] caught" for being an alleged pedophile by calling the police on him, despite it causing a "giant rift" in her family. "Now this was my brother, so I don't want to hear about Ashton and Mila and Giovanni Ribisi and people that feel like they had to stick up for Danny Masterson because he was their buddy. He was my own brother," she pointed out. "The difficulty in getting a conviction in SA cases, the bar is so high that I tend to absolutely believe the victims when there's even a trial. ...Blood was not thicker than water in my case and if you know that somebody is committing SA, you should do something if you can. ... Believe the victims."

Masterson was found guilty in May and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Sept. 7 after being convicted on two counts of forcible rape. Kunis and Kutcher were just two of several of Masterson's friends and family to send letters advocating for him to the judge before his sentencing, with Kutcher calling his former The Ranch co-star a "positive influence" on him and Kunis painting him as an "outstanding older brother figure."

The two stars, who tied the knot in 2015, took to Instagram on Saturday to address the backlash against them. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in a video. "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and we will continue to do so in the future."

"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," he continued. "We would never want to do that, and we're sorry if that has taken place. Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.