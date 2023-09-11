Following Danny Masterson's rape trial sentencing, an awkward exchange the actor once had with Conan O'Brien has gone viral. The clip is from when Masterson was a guest on a 2004 episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The actor was there to promote his Fox sitcom, That '70s Show, but the conversation eventually took a turn.

While imitating one of his actor friends' impersonation of him, Masterson explained that the friend "always teases me, and he says 'Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'" After a laugh form the audience, O'Brien jokingly responds, "So why are you asking people to do that? That's the more important question." Masterson replies, "I mean, you got 'em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab." O'Brien waits a beat, and then in a sarcastically accusatory tone, says, "I've heard about you. And you'll be caught soon, I know you will." See the full clip below.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison following rape convictions in June. The actor is best known for playing high school slacker Steven Hyde on That '70s Show for the show's eight-season run on Fox. Years later, Masterson and his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher re-teamed for The Ranch on Netflix. However, in 2017, multiple women filed sexual assault reports against Masterson, prompting Netflix to fire him. Those allegations became charges on three counts of forcible rape relating to incidents involving three women from 2001 to 2003.

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson came to a close in November 2022, with the jury hung on all charges. Per a report from Variety, Judge Olmedo advised the parties involved that the jurors were not able to reach a unanimous verdict after nearly two weeks of deliberation. She read a note from the jurors that stated: "We are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change."

During his retiral, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape against women who previously were members of the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is currently still a member. The jury — made up of seven women and five men — found themselves deadlocked on a third charge after deliberating for a week. Masterson reportedly did not speak during his sentencing, though the women he has been convicted of assaulting did issue court statements.