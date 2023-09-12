Topher Grace's Wife Ashley Makes Powerful Statement Supporting Danny Masterson's Victims

Topher Grace's wife, Ashley Hinshaw, is supporting victims of sexual assault following the conviction and sentencing of her husband's former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. Hinshaw didn't mention Masterson by name, but her post came the day after the actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

"To every rape victim that is that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST ... I see you," wrote the About Cherry star on her Instagram Story Friday. Grace has not commented on Masterson's conviction and sentencing, but Chrissie Carnell Bixler, one of the three women who accused Masterson of assault, praised him and his wife in an Instagram Story of her own following The Ranch actor's sentencing.

(Photo: Ashley Hinshaw)

"Topher is a lucky and deserving man," wrote Bixler, who went on to criticize Grace's fellow That '70s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for writing letters in support of Masterson to the judge prior to his sentencing. In his letter, Kutcher wrote, "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," calling his former co-star a "role model." Kunis, meanwhile, wrote that Masterson was an "amazing friend" and like an "older brother figure" to her.

Following the backlash against them, Kutcher and Kunis, who married in 2015 and share two children, took to Instagram to address the controversy. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said Saturday, adding that they did not intend to "undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," and were "sorry if that has been the case."

Kunis added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." She continued, "Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.