Danny Masterson's Victims Harrowing Sentencing Comments Revealed

In Los Angeles on Thursday, three women who accused Danny Masterson of rape had the opportunity to speak out before he was sentenced, and they did not hold back when it came to their criticism of the disgraced actor. "I don't have to carry around your shame around with me. Now, you have to carry it. You have to sit in a cell and carry it," Jane Doe 2 said in the courtroom. "Your emptiness and your cowardice will be your true legacy. You are pathetic, disturbed, and extremely violent. The world is safer with you behind bars." Even though she said she forgives the actor for what he did, she believes he deserves a life in prison for his atrocities.

Masterson was accused of raping women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 when he was on That '70s Show at the time. Jane Doe 3 described experiencing a devastating form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since being raped at the hands of Masterson. She has called the PTSD her "life sentence." "After reporting Masterson to Law Enforcement – me and family started being fair gamed by Scientology just as they'd threaten they would. Diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, panic disorder. Not diagnosed with agoraphobia but I can count on hands the number of times I've left home in years," Jane Doe 3 said in her impact statement, which was read before the court. "Blinding migraines, auras. Severe pain, body/nerves on fire." "This and so much more – is the life sentence DM and Scientology have given me," concluded the statement.

In addition to Jane Doe 3, Jane Doe 1 spoke about how Scientology broke her family apart and how she lost her relationship with her mother due to reporting Masterson. "It was the only community I knew my whole life until I was raped by Mr. Masterson ... Danny was a celebrity and therefore, heavily protected by Scientology," Jane Doe 1 shared. As a result of contacting the LAPD, Jane Doe 1 said she was deemed an "enemy of the group" and was unable to maintain contact with any of her friends and family members. She said she had considered taking her own life. "He's not shown ounce of remorse," she clarified before stressing that she needs to see the The Ranch alum behind bars to protect women from him.

On Thursday, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on two of three charges of rape in May. Masterson was sentenced to 15 years to life on each of the two charges Thursday, with both terms to be served consecutively. "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," said Judge Charlaine Olmedo as she sentenced Masterson.