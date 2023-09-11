Christina Ricci Seemingly Calls out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Over Danny Masterson Apology

Christina Ricci is reminding her followers to "believe victims" as she opens up about her own experiences with men who were "abusers privately." The Wednesday star, 43, shared a powerful statement on her Instagram Story following Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology for writing letters of support for their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted on multiple counts of rape.

Ricci wrote Sunday that "sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things," continuing, "They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime. People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers. It's tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance."

Ricci continued in another follow-up Story that she has known "lots of 'awesome guys' who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately." The Yellowjackets star noted, "I've also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."

Ricci's posts were made the same day that Kucher, 45, and Kunis, 40, took to social media to explain their controversial letter of support for Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this week for two rapes. In the letters, Kutcher called his former co-star a "role model," as Kunis referred to him as someone with "exceptional character" who was "an outstanding role model and friend."

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said in the video, explaining that they were "not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling" but at the request of Masterson's family ahead of sentencing. The letters were "intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way." Kunis added that she and her husband "support victims and will continue to do so in the future," concluding the video, "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."