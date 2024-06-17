Kate Middleton Receives Well Wishes From Gwyneth Paltrow Amid Cancer Treatment

The Goop founder noted that the Princess of Wales was 'looking so happy and well' in a new photo.

Kate Middleton has lots of famous friends showing her support as she goes through treatment for cancer, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a social media post, the Princess of Wales shared a picture of herself and offered an update on how she's been doing through her health journey. The Goop founder commented on the post by writing, "So happy to see you looking so happy and well," and adding a red heart emoji, according to InStyle.

On Friday, Middleton offered an update on her cancer journey, revealing that she plans to attend an upcoming Royal event. In a social media post on Friday, the Princess of Wales shared an in-depth update of her health, alongside a photo of herself leaning against a tree near a pond.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," wrote the Princess of Wales in an update of her health, alongside a photo of herself leaning against a tree near a pond.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," she added. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present." She has spent the past few months away from the public to get treatment and recover from her surgical procedures.