Kate Middleton May Attend Major Public Event Soon, Report Says

Kate Middleton may be making another public appearance soon. The Princess of Wales, who made a return to the spotlight less than a month ago amid chemotherapy treatments for her cancer diagnosis, may attend Wimbledon, event organizers tell The Telegraph.

The Princess of Wales, who has been patron of the All England Club since 2016, may still make her annual appearance at the tennis tournament to present trophies to the men's and women's singles champions, Chair Debbie Jevans told the outlet on June 27.

(Photo: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images)

"We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," Jevens said. "We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible." The tennis tournament kicked off June 24 but runs through July 14.

Middleton, 42, announced last month ahead of the Trooping the Colour that she would be returning to the spotlight for the event, attending alongside husband Prince William and their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The princess had previously taken a step back from public life after being diagnosed with cancer, but said she was making "good progress" in her treatment during her latest update.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," wrote Middleton, who announced her diagnosis publicly in March. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

(Photo: Getty Images)

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she continued. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The royal revealed that her current plan is to continue with treatment for a few more months and to return to the public eye for several summer engagements along the way. That all remains up in the air, however, as Middleton said she will have to assess her health along the way. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she shared. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."