Kate Middleton Reveals Major New Campaign

Kate Middleton unveiled a new campaign to support her favorite cause, raising awareness of the importance of early education. On Saturday, the Princess of Wales announced a major new awareness campaign for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to highlight the importance of learning during the first five years of a child's life that could shape how they become adults. Kate, 41, launched the Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021.

"During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives," Kate wrote in an open letter published on the Centre's website Saturday. "It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live."

Kate hopes that this campaign can shift society's focus on later life from the first years of our lives. The campaign will begin this mission by "highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become." Experts from the fields of science, research, policy-making, and front-line practice will join celebrities to show "why it is in all of our interests" to care about this cause.

"We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood," Kate continued. "They really are years like no other in our lives. I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children. Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future."

Kate established the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society," she said at the time, notes PEOPLE. This has been a cause close to her heart since she became a public figure by marrying Prince William in 2011. Last week, she met with the education experts who make up the Centre's Advisory Group for the first time at Windsor Castle. The palace added that Christian Guy was named the Centre's director.

Kate became Princess of Wales after her husband succeeded King Charles III as Prince of Wales. The title is held by the heir apparent, but Camilla, Queen Consort did not publicly use the title of Princess of Wales out of respect for the late Princess Diana. Kate and William are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.