Kate Middleton Found a Very Special Way to Honor Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton found a wonder way to keep Queen Elizabeth II's memory alive. As PEOPLE reported, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by planting a tree in her honor. The location of the new greenery even has a special meaning for both Kate and Elizabeth.

On Tuesday, Kate planted a wild cherry tree in Dean's Yard, which is located at Westminster Abbey. She did so during a small ceremony in which she used a shovel to place dirt around the tree. As the official Instagram account for Westminster Abbey noted, the tree is a part of the Queen's Green Canopy, an initiative that was put into place in honor of Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Under the initiative, over one million trees were planted in her honor all across the United Kingdom.

"This wild cherry tree, a gift from the Duchy of Cornwall, was dedicated in memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales on 14th December 2022," the plaque placed beside the tree reads. Westminster Abbey was the perfect place for the ceremony to take place, as it holds significance for both Kate and Elizabeth. The Duchess of Cambridge wed Prince William at the historic church in 2011. As for Elizabeth, she also held her wedding there, marrying Prince Philip in 1947. Additionally, both her coronation and state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth died in September at the age of 96. She was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom at the time of her passing. After her death, Kate and William shared a joint statement, which read, "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother." The Prince of Wales later issued a lengthier statement in which he reflected on his grandmother's legacy, per CBS News.

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," he wrote. "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade." William went on to mention the "guidance and support" he offered his wife and how she was an amazing great-grandmother to the three Cambridge children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. His statement continued, "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."