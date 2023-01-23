Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.

The Princess of Wales visited the early education center to spend time with the attendees, who ranged from 2 to 5 years old. Additionally, she also mingled with the parents and teachers at the center. When it was time for her to leave, some of those individuals asked Kate to take a photo with them. The Duchess of Cornwall obliged and posed for at least two selfies. Kate seems to have no problem with posing for selfies, despite the fact that there is an alleged rule about them within the royal family.

And LOTS of selfies on the way out with parents – plus a bouquet of hand-made flowers 🌺 pic.twitter.com/D5imGAN7hY — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 18, 2023

She and her husband, Prince William, traveled to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital in early January to mark their first joint appearance of 2023. During their time at the event, they posed for a number of selfies with those in attendance. Ophthalmic imaging technician Amber Otto got to take selfies with both William and Kate, and later opened up about the experience with PEOPLE, "They were so welcoming. They were so warm and friendly. Even when they were being rushed out, they made sure they made time for everybody."

It's been widely speculated that there's a rule that says that members of the royal family can't pose for selfies. But, is that actually the case? MyLondon reported that there isn't a set rule regarding the topic. However, the royal family has tried to adhere to the late Queen Elizabeth II's wishes, as she didn't approve of the photo trend. In May 2017, royal fan Greg Agnew attended the Queen's Buckingham Palace garden party and shared that guests were asked to not take selfies with the royals, as it was seen as disrespectful. Agnew said, "The one thing they talked about a lot was no selfies, and the reason was that they didn't want people turning their backs to the royal family and the queen. And that was very important to them." Clearly, based on Kate's most recent public appearances, the royal family has become a bit more lax when it comes to this "rule."