Prince George's New Talent Wows Original Artist That Inspired Painting

Prince George is a burgeoning artist receiving praise from the professional who inspired his latest work. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a watercolor painting by their 9-year-old son on Christmas. "Happy Christmas! by George," read the caption of the art, displaying a reindeer with birds and snow on its antlers and fur. Fans later interpreted the watercolor as a reference to a greeting card by Wrendale Designs depicting a snowy stag surrounded by red-bellied robins. Greeting cards with this artwork can be found from the U.K. greeting card and gift company on the "Festive Friends" Stag Luxury Boxed Christmas cards, selling for about $12. Hannah Dale, who created Wrendale Designs and is behind the stag cards, told Hello! that seeing George's art was an "unexpected Christmas surprise."

"It was an unexpected Christmas surprise," she said of the connection. "It was a really lovely surprise to see it on Christmas day. The post had popped up on my Twitter feed so I had seen it. I instantly recognized it. I think you can tell by the angle of the ears and the little robins." Dale, who launched her business in 2012, said she bets that the Prince and Princess of Wales are "proud" of their young son's artistic talent — which is understandable given that she isn't sure how Prince George came by the Christmas card. She said she's not sure how he got to it, "but I would really love to know. "He's obviously got talent. He has an eye for form and color," Dale told the outlet. "I think having a love of animals and love of nature is obviously something that's maybe captured his attention. That inspires me very much. It's a real privilege to inspire any child to want to draw or paint. It was a really lovely compliment."

A profile of Dale shows she has been honored by the royal family in the past, including receiving a Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2019 and accepting the award at Buckingham Palace. She even created a piece honoring Queen Elizabeth II after her passing in September. The late Prince Philip and his grandfather King Charles, both of whom loved to paint, are among George's many artistic relatives. His holiday painting came as he joined his family on a Christmas Day walkabout, accompanied by his parents and siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who attended the holiday tradition for the first time. Later, the royals gathered for the annual service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.