Kate Middleton's Brother Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, is mourning the death of a beloved member of the family. James, who is the Princess of Wales' younger brother, announced on Instagram Friday that his beloved cocker spaniel Ella died at the age of 15. A registered therapy dog, Ella was James' first dog he owned by himself, with James crediting the beloved pooch on the website for his all-natural pet food company Ella & Co. as having "a huge influence on" his adult life and also sharing that it was "because of her that I was able to overcome my struggles with mental health."

James shared the heartbreaking news of Ella's death alongside a gallery of two black-and-white images of the canine. In the first image, Ella could be seen sitting in the grass as she looked into the camera. The second photo showed the tight bond James shared with his dog as lovingly held her in his arms. In the caption, James shared "with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away." He noted that "for 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died," he continued. "I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier. Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

Ella had a very important role in James' life. He's previously credited the pooch not only for helping him overcome clinical depression, but also for introducing him to his wife, Alizee Thevenet, whom he married in 2021, three years after Ella ran to Thevenet while with James at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. He also named his all-natural pet food company, which he founded in 2020, after Ella, who was the mother of Lupo, Prince William and Kate Middleton's black cocker spaniel that sadly passed away in November 2020.

As James shared the heartbreaking news of Ella's passing, many of his followers sent their condolences, with the Ella & Co. Instagram account writing that they were "missing her already." Pets As Therapy, the charity that provides therapeutic pet visits to care settings that James previously signed up for, sending James their "deepest sympathies" as they added, "Ella leaves behind a beautiful and indelible mark on all who met her." Amid the messages, James returned to Instagram Sunday to share that he has "been overwhelmed by such wonderful messages about Ella." He encouraged those wishing to pay tribute to Ella to donate to Pets As Therapy on her behalf "or perhaps even consider joining as a volunteer."