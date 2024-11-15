Kate Middleton Has a Special Christmas Surprise

Kate Middleton is keeping busy this holiday season. After finishing chemotherapy treatment in September following her cancer diagnosis, and after returning to public-facing duties, the Princess of Wales, 42, will host her fourth annual carol service in December.

In a Nov. 13 video teasing that “something exciting is coming,” Kensington Palace confirmed that the British royal will host her Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 6. The surprise video, set to festive music, showed the invitations “fresh off the press.” The special stationary was embossed with the Princess of Wales’ official monogram, a “C” beneath a tiara symbol.

“Something exciting is coming… The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s ‘Together At Christmas Carol Service,’ which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December,” the caption read. “We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve.”

Princess Kate started the tradition back in December 2021 as a way to honor “those who “have stepped up to support their communities.” The annual service, which Kate has hosted every years since, has become a staple of the royal family’s holiday traditions, and in past years has brought out the likes of the entire Wales family – Prince William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – as well as other high-ranking royal like King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

The theme of this year’s carol service is love and empathy, Kensington Palace announced, per PEOPLE. According to Kate’s office, the princess “wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need —individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story, which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our live,” the statement added. “The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the U.K. who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

According to the palace, 1,600 people will attend the holiday service, where the Westminster Abbey choir will perform alongside Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter. Prince William is expected to attend the event, though it is unclear if their three children will also make an appearance. The 2024 Together at Christmas service will be filmed and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.