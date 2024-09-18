Kate Middleton Returns to Work for First Time Since Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton returned to work this week for the first time since beginning her cancer treatment, with no fanfare or grand announcement. The royal family publishes a "Court Circular" with some details on their work and agendas, and according to a report by The Telegraph, Middleton just took her first meeting for one of her official patronages. This comes a little over a week after Middleton announced that her chemotherapy is finished.

The Court Circular entry reads: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle." Insiders said that Middleton met with members of her team at the Centre for Early Childhood and other Kensington Palace staffers on her first day back. Middleton has not been working since January, when she underwent abdominal surgery and was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

This was Middleton's first appearance in the Court Circular meeting agenda since Dec. 12, 2023. She has made a few public appearances since then – notably at the Wimbledon finals and Trooping the Colour parade, but for the most part she has avoided the public eye as much as possible, staying at Adelaide Cottage in the Windsor Home Park where she and her children had privacy.

This is in contrast to King Charles III, who continued working behind the scenes and took every opportunity to step out during his cancer treatment. However, unlike Middleton, the king did not require chemotherapy. The king is still working at a reduced capacity as well, under the advisement of his doctors.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Middleton published a video revealing that she had finished her chemotherapy and was expecting to return to work in a limited capacity. She said: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

So far, no other meetings or engagements have been officially confirmed like the one on the circular, as Middleton will reportedly wait to hear from her doctors shortly before every planned activity. However, she has loose plans to attend a service on Remembrance Sunday in the U.K. with the rest of the royal family, and to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.