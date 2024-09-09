Kate Middleton Announces She's Finished Chemotherapy, Is 'Cancer Free' Following 'Incredibly Tough' Battle

Kate Middleton has finished her chemotherapy treatment. In an intimate video released Monday on the Prince and Princess of Wales' socials and featuring her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, Kate opened up about the "incredibly tough" months since her cancer diagnosis as she announced that she is "cancer free."

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed," Kate, 42, said in the video. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

After she was hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery" in January, at the same time King Charles was also hospitalized, Kate announced in a March video that "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." At the time, she also offered insight into her treatment plant, sharing that her "medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Reflecting on her cancer battle in the three-minute-long video Monday, Kate said, "the cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Kate spoke in a voiceover in the video, which was filmed in several locations, including a field in Norfolk, a beach, and a forest, and featured intimate, rare looks at the Wales family. Kate said that "this time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Kate said her focus is now "doing what I can to stay cancer free," explaining that while she has completed chemo, "my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

After spending time out of the spotlight and away from public duties amid her cancer treatment, said she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can." Kate will "potentially" join the royals for the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial on Nov. 10, The Sunday Times reported over the weekend.

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," Kate concluded the video. "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."