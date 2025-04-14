Radio Personality El Potrillo Dies in Car Crash

Beloved Alabama radio personality Alejandro “El Potrillo” Castillo Andrade was tragically killed in a car crash last month.

Castillo was identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on the morning of Saturday, March 29 in Calera, Alabama. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Calera Police Chief David Hyche confirmed, per Radio Ink Magazine.

The fatal car accident is under investigation by the Calera Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit, the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Further information regarding the incident is unavailable at this time.

“Unfortunately, our founder of this station, La Chula 97.5 Lic., Alejandro Castillo Andrade better known as ‘EL Potrillo’ has died in a car accident,” La Chula 97.5, the radio station Castillo founded, announced his passing on Facebook. “For the moment, we do not have the complete Information to share with you. We ask for understanding and respect for the family. It’s difficult times that we’re processing with a lot of pain. We will be sharing more details for his funeral over the next few days.”

A well-known radio personality in the Spanish-language community Birmingham, Castillo founded La Chula 97.5 (WTUG-HD3), the Tuscaloosa’s first Spanish-language radio station. The station launched in January, replacing Nick 97.5, after seven years on the air. Prior to La Chula 97.5, Castillo, who was an emcee for community events across the region, worked at Tuscaloosa’s El Jefe Radio (WQCR-AM).

A wave of tributes flooded social media following Castillo’s passing, one person commenting on La Chula 97.5’s post, “Rest in peace, a great person, a great human being, a great friend, always with his humility, showing the world the charisma that characterized him. Fly high, my friend. We will always miss you!” Somebody else wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Praying for his family and friends.”

Castillo is survived by his wife and their two daughters. A GoFundMe page launched following his passing is aiming to support Castillo’s passing.

“Due to his sudden passing, I’m creating this GoFundMe because I would like for his wife to have some time to grieve before having to make some tough decisions,” the page reads. “They have two beautiful young daughters who now have to grow up without their father. I would also like for Maritza not to have to worry about the funeral expenses. I ask that you please keep their family in your prayers. Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

The page has raised more than $26,000 of its $35,000 goal.