See Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2023 Family Christmas Card

The royal family's Christmas card has arrived! Earlier in December, Prince William and Kate Middleton released their 2023 family Christmas card photo, showing the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The black-and-white image offers a sweet glimpse at the royals.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," the royal couple captioned the photograph. The image shows the family of five all smiles and clad in matching button-down collared shirts, with Kate and Charlotte completing their Christmas looks with jeans while William, George, and Louis don dark slacks. The photo was shot by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year in Windsor, where the family moved their primary residence from London last year, according to a press release from Kensington Palace, per Today.

"It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year," Shinner shared on Instagram. "Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I've ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children..."

The family's 2023 Christmas card stands in stark contrast to previous years. Last year, the family was photographed holding hands during a sunny stroll in Norfolk. The year prior, the royal couple selected a previously unseen photo from a private family trip to Jordan. In 2020 and 2018, the family chose photos taken outside at Anmer Hall. The change of tune for their 2023 photo, which appeared to be snapped in a studio setting, was met with some mixed reactions, one person candidly sharing, "it's giving JCPenny."

The family's 2023 Christmas card, which marks their first since King Charles III's coronation in May, was released just a day after the royals gathered at the annual Together at Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey. The Wales family joined Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, and husband James Matthews, as well as William's extended family members including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Kingston, among others for the event, which is hosted by Kate. Although the event, organized to bring British locals together at the holidays and recognize those who've gone above and beyond to help the community, has been a tradition since 2021, according to PEOPLE, this year marked the first time all three of Princess Kate's children were in attendance.