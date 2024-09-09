Kate Middleton Planning Return to Public Life Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is reportedly making plans to step up her public engagements and return to work as her cancer treatment continues. This weekend, The Sunday Times reported that Middleton is "potentially" attending the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial on Nov. 10 in London, with the hope that other appearances may follow. Middleton's last public appearance was at Wimbledon in July, so if she waits until November, that would mean three months out of the public eye entirely.

Middleton was diagnosed with cancer back in January during an undisclosed abdominal surgery, and she began chemotherapy not long after. Since then, she has been out of the public eye almost entirely – even more than her father-in-law, King Charles III, who is also being treated for cancer. Middleton and palace officials have stressed that she is in no hurry to return to public appearances, but insiders now say she may make her next appearance England's annual memorial service for fallen military service members.

Remembrance Sunday is held in Whitehall, London at the Cenotaph memorial, and is a major event in the U.K. It typically includes royals, politicians and military leaders. Insiders also said that Middleton plans on joining Prince William for a trip to South Africa in November for his Earthshot Prize awards, and hosting her annual holiday carol concert in December. Reporters from PEOPLE reached out to Kensington Palace, but they declined to comment on reports about Middleton's schedule.

Middleton's few public appearances this year have reportedly been left up until the last minute, with her and her aides deciding on her participation based on how she is feeling from day to day or even hour to hour. Of course, her passion for particular events may be a factor, as many pundits believed she showed up for Wimbledon due to her love for the tournament. There may also be issues of optics involved – Middleton does not want to be seen favoring some causes or organizations and disregarding others. As with all the royal family's moves, these are very strategic.

So far, Middleton has made three public appearances this year, starting with her video message on March 22 where she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public for the first time. After that, she joine her family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade, and then took her seat for the Wimbledon final alongside her daughter and her sister. As expected, updates on her treatment and her condition have been minimal, but fans continue to leave hopeful comments and well-wishes for her online.