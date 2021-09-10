Kate Beckinsale Rushed to Las Vegas Hospital

Kate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas, where she is shooting a new film, on Friday morning.It’s not clear what Beckinsale’s condition is. She posted about arriving in Las Vegas on Instagram earlier this week.

Sources close to Beckinsale told TMZ her “back went out” at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning and it was bad enough that she was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. At the time TMZ published its report, Beckinsale, 48, was still in the emergency room. Beckinsale is staying at The Signature at MGM Grand while she films the movie Prisoner’s Daughter. Beckinsale has been in Las Vegas for at least a week. On Thursday, she posted a photo from Las Vegas on Instagram, tagging filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke.

Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight movie and Miss Bala, is also directing Prisoner’s Daughter. The movie was written by Mark Bacci and stars Brian Cox (Succession) as an ex-convict who reconnects with his only daughter, played by Beckinsale, and his grandson. While trying to reconcile, his past catches up with him. Ernie Hudson will star co-star as Cox’s friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this summer, Beckinsale was busy promoting her Amazon Prime Video movie Jolt, which was released in July. During a stop on Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the film, Beckinsale revealed that she went two years without seeing her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with actor Michael Sheen. Lily, 22, reunited with her mother in New York City in July.

“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Beckinsale said on Live. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought. Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other.” Lily is following her parents into the movie business, as she plays Nicolas Cage’s son in the upcoming comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Beckinsale is best known for her role in the Underworld films, the first two of which were directed by her ex-husband Len Wiseman. She also recently filmed El Tonto, a comedy written and directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day. She stars in the upcoming Paramount+ series Guilty Party, which premieres on Oct. 14.