'Ghostbusters' Star Ernie Hudson Shares First Review of 'Afterlife'

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson has now seen the franchise's third movie, Afterlife, and he took to social media to shares his first impression review of the film. In a post on Twitter, Hudson shared a photo of himself and the film's director, Jason Reitman, who'd previously shared the photo on Instagram to reveal that he'd screen the movie for Hudson. In response, Hudson praised the film for leaving him "speechless" and added that his smile in the photo is quite "genuine."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was co-written and directed by Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno). His father, Ivan Reitman, directed 1984's Ghostbusters, as well as its 1989 sequel, Ghostbusters II. Ivan also is a producer of the new film, which is a direct sequel to the original films. The 2016 reboot, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, is not part of the franchise's main storyline and is said to be set in an alternate timeline.

Not too much is known about the overall plot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but it will focus on the legacy of the iconic Ghostbusters with young stars Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and McKenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House) stepping in as a brother and sister pair who may have Ghostbuster heritage. Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) plays their mother, and Paul Rudd also stars.

In a previous statement, Reitman spoke about making the new film a reality, and how thrilled he is for people to see it. "This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet," he said.

"I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone," Reitman said. "I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was."

It was previously confirmed that nearly all the stars of the original films, including Hudson, will appear as well. Sadly, Harold Ramis, who appeared in the original films and was a co-writer on both, passed away in 2014. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.