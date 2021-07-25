Kate Beckinsale Reunites With Daughter Lily After Not Seeing Each Other for Two Years Due to COVID-19

✖

Kate Beckinsale and her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, reunited for the first time in two years at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Friday. The two had not seen each other in person in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, Becksinale revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier Friday. Beckinsale shares Lily with her ex-partner Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale, 47, wore a black jacket and striped leggings when she met Lily, 22, at the airport, as seen in photos published by The Daily Mail. Lily's boyfriend, David Schecter, was also at the airport with Beckinsale and Lily. All three wore face coverings to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Kate Beckinsale and Daughter Lily reunite after 'most preposterous' 2 years apart https://t.co/zWKUiZabVI pic.twitter.com/hidcUmZ6qX — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) July 25, 2021

Before she met with Lily, Beckinsale told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live that she had only spoken to Lily via FaceTime in the past two years. "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," she explained, reports PEOPLE. "Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought. Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other."

Beckinsale joked that Lily "looks 8," adding, "She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'" The Jolt actress went on to praise Lily for her first major movie role. Lily plays Nicolas Cage's daughter in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming comedy in which Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself. "She's off and running. It's quite scary. I said, 'Be a doctor,' and then this happened," Beckinsale joked on Live.

Beckinsale has been busy promoting her new movie Jolt, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. During a stop on Extra, Beckinsale revealed that she has never been on a traditional date. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" Beckinsale said. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them." She later said she "just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food." Beckinsale was married to her Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019, and she was in a relationship with Sheen from 1995 to 2003.

The actress also stopped by Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert earlier this month, where she discussed what it was like to lose a parent at a young age when that parent is famous. She is the daughter of the late actor Richard Beckinsale, who died when Beckinsale was only 5 years old. Beckinsale said the experience helped her understand how Prince William and Prince Harry felt when Princess Diana died. "I remember when their mother died, I was in New York and seeing them in the context of other people sort of grieving for somebody they didn't know... I thought, 'Oh my God, I really know what that feels like,'" Beckinsale told Shepard. "When there's a cataclysmic event, it puts everything into a real sharp focus."