Kate Beckinsale Joins Paramount+ Show 'Guilty Party,' Replaces Isla Fisher

✖

Kate Beckinsale will reportedly replace Isla Fisher in the upcoming Paramount+ show Guilty Party, according to The Wrap. Fisher was initially scheduled to star in and produce the dark comedy series when it was previously announced in March as a CBS All Access project. However, the Arrested Development actress was forced to back out of the project due to coronavirus-related reasons, Deadline reports.

Beckinsale will portray Beth Baker, a discredited journalist attempting to salvage her career. The series description states, “She latches on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

Dead to Me writer Rebecca Addelman penned the script and Trent O'Donnell (No Activity) will direct. Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller and Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler and Mike Farah will executive produce alongside O'Donnell and Addelman. CBS Television Studios is producing along with Funny or Die and Mosaic.

Beckinsale's recent TV/film work includes The Widow, Farming, and The Only Living Boy in New York. Before this, she lent her voice for a few video games within The Elder Scrolls franchise as Queen Ayrenn. Though, Beckinsale is probably best known for her turn as Selene, a vampire huntress who preys on lycans to avenge her murdered family, in the Underworld films.

On her time with the franchise, the actress revealed to our sister site ComicBook.com in 2017 that she never predicted the action role would be the one she would become most known for. "Underworld was the first one I ever did, and it was such a giant risk and stretch,” she explained. “It’s not really my sensibility. It’s not really where I imagined myself going. I like to challenge myself and do different things - and that kind of took on its own life a bit.” She continued saying, “I became one of those people you ask to jump off buildings and stab people which is kind of weird for me. Underworld is kind of the first one. It’s dear to my heart.”

The actress also has a few projects still in the works as she's attached to El Tonto and Lindy. Both are scheduled for 2021 releases.